Jim Hoberg will speak to the Toastmasters of West Georgia on Oct. 9.
The Toastmasters meet the second and fourth Saturday mornings of the month from 10 a.m. to noon at 3400 Chapel Hill Road, Suite 103, in Douglasville.
Hoberg was born during the closing days of WWII to a mother living in the continental United States and a father off in the Philippines serving as an Army advisor to a Filipino battalion. Hoberg began his life as an Army brat growing up on or near various army posts both at home and abroad.
Following high school, Hoberg attended New York University (NYU) where he ultimately became the cadet Wing Commander of his NYU wing. Next came 53 weeks of pilot training in Arizona followed by several more months of flight training in Florida in order to qualify as a forward air controller (FAC).
After some additional weeks of survival and POW training in both the U.S. and Philippines, Hoberg finally arrived in Vietnam in 1968 to begin a one-year tour of duty. After Vietnam, Hoberg served as an instructor pilot, a graduate student, and an intelligence officer for the four-star commander of the Tactical Air Command.
He left the Air Force in 1978 with over 11 years of service after making major and before deploying to Korea in the F-4, for a tour that would not have allowed his family to accompany him. He found this unacceptable, and with no break in federal service, he began his career with the FBI. Following months of training at the FBI Academy, Hoberg was sent to Memphis, Tenn., for his first assignment where he specialized in white collar crime and political corruption.
Next came 11 years in the New York Office followed by eight more years in Atlanta before finally retiring in 2002 with 35 years of total federal service.
However, due to his lifelong love of aviation, Hoberg flew commercially out of Atlanta for another eight years before leaving this last job to spend full time at home with his wife, kids, and grandkids.
This coming January he will celebrate 28 years in Douglas County, the longest time by far of any place he has ever lived.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.