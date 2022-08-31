GHC Hodges

For Georgia Highlands College (GHC) student William Hodges, going on the annual Wyoming Summer Geology Field Course led to him changing his major to the new bachelor’s degree in environmental and natural resources.

 GHC/Special

For Georgia Highlands College (GHC) student William Hodges, going on the annual Wyoming Summer Geology Field Course was a “no brainer.”

Little did he know the trip would change his whole outlook on college and his future career.

Trending Videos