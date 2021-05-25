Douglas County High School graduate Cary Hollis is doing good things serving the citizens of DeKalb County.
Hollis works as emergency operations manager and operations section lead for the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency.
Hollis is the most senior DEMA employee having joined the team in 2017, according to the DeKalb County website.
He has vast experience in preparedness, response, and recovery to disasters, the website reads. He has held a variety of roles and responsibilities in DEMA including Planner of the Georgia Safe Schools Initiative, Emergency Operations Center Manager, Mobile Command Vehicle operator and driver, WebEOC Platform Manager, Digital Engagement and Communications Liaison, and is currently charged with the development of the Drone Program.
His background and experience includes roles such as Public Health Communicable Disease & Emergency Preparedness Coordinator and GIS Technician prior to joining Dekalb County.
Hollis has an educational background that includes a B.A. in Homeland Security and Emergency Management from Savannah State University and a MPA (Master of Public Administration) from Capella University with focus on Public Affairs.
Hollis has gone on to earn his Georgia Certified Emergency Management designation from the state of Georgia in 2019 and is currently pursuing his International Certificated Emergency Manager Certification. His goal is to unite his knowledge of emergency management policy and public sector management to make impactful changes to the Emergency Management profession for years to come.
