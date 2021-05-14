Holly Springs team wins top honors in Stock Market Game

Holly Springs Elementary students, under the direction of Katherine Russ, won top honors in the Stock Market Game sponsored by the Georgia Council on Economic Education.
The winning team from Holly Springs Elementary was the highest performing elementary school in all of Congressional District 13, turning their $100,000 into $122,933.89 in only 10 weeks. The students received a special t-shirt, certificate of achievement, pennant and public recognition.
The Stock Market Game is a nationally organized simulation where students in grades 4-12 are given a fictional $100,000 to invest for 10 weeks. The simulation is a penny for penny simulation of the NYSE, NASDAQ, and AMEX exchanges. If it happens in real life — it happens in the game. The Georgia Council on Economic Education has endorsed and promoted the Georgia version of the game since 1981. GCEE conducts training for the game for teachers and handles registrations and awards recognitions. Prizes are given at the school district (regional) level and the congressional district level.
Special to the Sentinel
