Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta is pleased to announce The Home Depot Foundation has awarded the affiliate a $200,000 grant to provide 15 critical home repairs for veterans in Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties in 2021.
“The Home Depot Foundation has been a faithful longtime partner sharing our passion to ensure veterans live in safe, warm and dry shelter,” said Jessica Gill, CEO, Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta. “Their extraordinary commitment to those who have served honors these heroes and allows older veterans to live safely and age in place in the homes they love.”
Repair projects in 2020 included roof, porch, window, deck and driveway repairs, insulation and weather stripping, plus many safety upgrades like wheelchair ramps, and bathroom and doorway renovations to accommodate disabled veterans.
A few of the 2020 repairs funded by The Home Depot Foundation included:
• Robert Sparks, a Vietnam War Army veteran and retired Douglas County fire fighter, and his wife Mozelle, received a much-needed complete bathroom rehab in their home of nearly 50 years. The bathroom was retrofitted to be handicap accessible with a walk-in shower, ADA toilet, and handrails.
• Retired and disabled U.S. Air Force Veteran Ramona Vaughn desperately needed mobility modifications in order to safely stay in her Lithia Springs home. Vaughn now has a large wheelchair ramp, safety grab bars, an accessible bathroom, electrical upgrades and a dishwasher. Vaughn says the dishwasher is “a game-changer”, since standing at the sink to wash dishes for long periods of time is not physically feasible for her.
• Arnold Townsend is a widower who served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He has lived in Cobb County since 1960 and lost his wife seven years ago. Townsend can now safely age in place in his Smyrna home thanks to new energy efficient windows, a wheelchair ramp, and a wheelchair accessible bathroom with a raised toilet and safety grab bars.
• Retired U.S Air Force Staff Sergeant Veteran Dyniecia Barnes was stationed around the world. The mother of two children was honorably separated from the military in 2007. Dyniecia reported the furnace often failed in the dead of winter and left she and her children very cold. The Mableton resident and small business owner in Cobb County received a much-needed new HVAC system, new windows, plumbing repairs, new outdoor hose connection, new vanity and floor in her bathroom.
The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap and support communities impacted by natural disasters. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $375 million in veteran causes and improved more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program.
To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook and Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.
In the 35 years since its founding, Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta has built, renovated, or repaired over 600 homes in its service area — Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties. In 2020 Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta embarked on its first Neighborhood Revitalization initiative in Austell, GA. More families can be served by responding to community aspirations with an expanded array of products, services and partnerships that empower residents to revive their neighborhoods and enhance their quality of life. By focusing on a specific neighborhood, quality of life improvements can be quantified, while creating a safe and stable community that connects neighbors to one another and nurtures the ties that sustain relationships. For more information— https://habitatnwma.org.
Submitted to the Douglas County Sentinel
