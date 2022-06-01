Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta recently announced that The Home Depot Foundation has awarded the affiliate a $200,000 grant to provide critical home repairs for Veterans in Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties in 2022.
“The Home Depot Foundation has been a faithful longtime partner sharing our passion to help veterans live in safe, warm and dry shelter,” said Jessica Gill, CEO, Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta. “Their extraordinary commitment to those who have served honors these heroes and helps them to live safely and age in place in the homes they love.”
Repair projects in 2021 included roof, porch, window, deck and driveway repairs, insulation and weather stripping, plus many safety and accessibility upgrades like wheelchair ramps, and bathroom and doorway renovations to accommodate disabled veterans and allow older veterans to age in place.
A few of the 2021 repairs funded by The Home Depot Foundation included:
United States Army Veteran Isaac Morris, who served in Vietnam: Isaac and his wife could not drink the brown water coming out of the faucets in their 80-year-old Austell home. The heating bills were through the roof due to old faulty windows. Repairs included replacing plumbing, windows, HVAC, driveway and gutter repairs, and safety grab bars for the couple. Morris said, “Home Depot, you dramatically changed a Veteran’s life and made our property livable. I really appreciate what Home Depot did for me and my wife. It goes far beyond saying ‘thank you for your service’ when a company like Home Depot puts action behind their money, it means a lot.”
U.S. Navy Reservist Cora Thompson: Cora received much needed repairs to her Powder Springs home, which included a new HVAC unit, roof, hot water heater and doors. “It meant so much to me …. I was so relieved and grateful. It was such a blessing.”
U.S. Army Veteran, Robert Sparks, who served in the Vietnam War and is now a retired Douglas County fire fighter: Robert and his wife Mozelle received a much-needed complete bathroom rehab/retrofit to be handicap accessible with a walk-in shower, ADA toilet and handrails. Other ADA upgrades included handicap bars throughout their Douglasville home where they have lived for 47 years. “I appreciate everything you all did for us,” said Mozelle. “We needed this so bad, and it is just wonderful and such a blessing.”
About The Home Depot Foundation
The Home Depot Foundation works to improve the homes and lives of U.S. veterans, support communities impacted by natural disasters and train skilled tradespeople to fill the labor gap. Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $400 million in veteran causes and improved more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities. The Foundation has pledged to invest half of a billion dollars in veteran causes by 2025 and $50 million in training the next generation of skilled tradespeople through the Path to Pro program. To learn more about The Home Depot Foundation visit HomeDepotFoundation.org and follow us on Twitter @HomeDepotFound and on Facebook and Instagram @HomeDepotFoundation.
About Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta:
In 1985, Chrys and John Street met Millard Fuller, who challenged them to start an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity in Cobb County. They distributed brochures to local churches and gathered 12 people to form a Board of Directors. On April 1, 1986, Cobb County Habitat for Humanity was officially incorporated as an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. In 2008, the organization expanded to include Douglas and Paulding counties and the name changed to Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta. Since 1986, nearly 600 homes have been built, rehabilitated, or repaired as part of our pursuit to provide decent, affordable housing in Cobb, Douglas, and Paulding counties. To learn more about the local affiliate, visit habitatnwma.org.
