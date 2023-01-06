Growing up on the right path isn’t easy in today’s world. Kids face pressure at school and at home. Negative influences from social media and the stresses of an uncertain world often instill more anxiety and self-doubt than inspiration. Families and especially single moms can often find themselves stretched thin trying to meet all of the physical, financial and spiritual needs of their children.

When the demand for immediate basic needs is overwhelming, it can be hard to provide the time and positive attention necessary to a child’s healthy development into adulthood. In fact, U.S. Government Statistics point to fatherlessness as a national crisis. The National Center for Health Statistics completed a study in 2006 of children age infant to 17 from all fifty states. The study found that a staggering 70% of youth living in state operated institutions were from fatherless homes.

