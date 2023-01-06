Growing up on the right path isn’t easy in today’s world. Kids face pressure at school and at home. Negative influences from social media and the stresses of an uncertain world often instill more anxiety and self-doubt than inspiration. Families and especially single moms can often find themselves stretched thin trying to meet all of the physical, financial and spiritual needs of their children.
When the demand for immediate basic needs is overwhelming, it can be hard to provide the time and positive attention necessary to a child’s healthy development into adulthood. In fact, U.S. Government Statistics point to fatherlessness as a national crisis. The National Center for Health Statistics completed a study in 2006 of children age infant to 17 from all fifty states. The study found that a staggering 70% of youth living in state operated institutions were from fatherless homes.
In addition, children from female-headed single parent households account for:
• 90% of homeless runaways
• 75% of families living in poverty
Vulnerable youth need caring relationships with mature adult role models to break this cycle of destruction through the process of Mentoring. Mentoring has a proven track record of helping at-risk children and youth move past their obstacles, avoid pitfalls and fulfill their potential. Hope for Youth Mentoring, a faith-based organization in Douglasville, is seeking to address this need by providing committed Christian mentors to support local families.
The organization recently celebrated its first year of service in Douglas County with an Anniversary Party held at Douglasville Baptist Temple, where mentors and their proteges shared their stories and experiences. A member of Christian Association of Youth Mentoring, Hope for Youth receives oversight from a local board of directors, and utilizes standardized guidance and training materials in order to employ the best methods and procedures for successful matches between their mentors and youth ages 8 through 14.
“Our vision is to develop emotional healing, life skills, educational improvement and spiritual progress for struggling youth in our community,” stated Mary Maynard. “We want our youth to know their unique value and to reach their God-given purpose.” She adds that the organization hopes to provide mentoring sessions to parents in the near future.
All mentors go through an application and screening process that includes four character references, criminal background checks, interviews and an orientation outlining the commitment required to serve. Mentoring services are free to the protégé and involve weekly meetings just to listen and share positive interaction and influence, from helping with school work, baking cookies or tossing a baseball.
If you would like to refer a child to Hope for Youth Mentoring or would like to investigate more, you can contact Mary Maynard at information@h4ymentoring.org You can also contact Hope For Youth Mentoring at P.O. Box 623, Douglasville, GA 30133.
