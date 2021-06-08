A while ago, I hosted, “Tour of El Salvador,” a slide show and posters depicting life and culture in the country of El Salvador. An unexpected guest was a Salvadoran American who grew up in El Salvador and resided in a nearby county. His impromptu participation was huge and put an actual face on the nation.
What emerged from that session was, among other things, a discovery that a small Salvadoran community and several restaurants existed here in the county.
At the end of the session — and intrigued by the fact that Salvadorans actually lived nearby — it was clear that participants were left with wanting something more, so here we are.
Now with that background, we continue our “meet your neighbor” imaginary tour. This week we visit your Salvadoran neighbor, although for reasons pointed out further down, you may not have one in your neighborhood. But let’s begin with the country itself.
El Salvador is the smallest and most densely populated country in Central America. European influence on the culture is also prominent as the nation was once under Spanish colonial rule.
Salvadorans fled during the 1979 to 1992 civil war mainly to the US but also to Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica. Emigration to the United States increased again in the 1990s and 2000s as a result of deteriorating economic conditions, natural disasters (Hurricane Mitch in 1998 and earthquakes in 2001), and family reunification. Roaming street gangs remain a problem in El Salvador today.
As of 2010, there are 2,195,477 Salvadoran Americans in the United States, the fourth-largest Hispanic community by nation of ancestry. According to the Census Bureau, Salvadorans made up 3.8% of the total Hispanic population in the US.
In the U.S., Salvadorans speak both English and Spanish, but their use varies. Recent immigrants and older generations tend to speak Spanish exclusively, while the newer generations (descendants of immigrants) learn Spanish as a first language only to become fluent in English when they start school.
Many opine that Salvadoran Americans form an insular community—with their own social clubs, doctors, even banks—and often have little contact with outsiders. They maintain a tight network, living almost exclusively with other people from their home country, or even their hometown.
Salvadorans have settled in neighborhoods already populated by Mexican Americans, and outsiders generally have only a vague sense of the various Latino nationalities in those neighborhoods. The largest concentration of Salvadoran Americans is in California.
Salvadoran Americans seek to preserve their traditional rural culture—a difficult proposition, considering most Salvadorans settle in America’s largest cities.
According to cultural observers, mainstream America has not yet formed a distinct stereotype of Salvadoran Americans. But Salvadorans share the discrimination leveled at Latinos.
Salvadoran food is similar to Mexican food but is sweeter and milder. The best Salvadoran food is found in private homes. Both in El Salvador and in Salvadoran American neighborhoods, people love to buy food from street vendors. Popular street foods include pupusas and mango slices—spiced with salt, lime juice, red pepper, and crushed pumpkin and sesame seeds.
Many Salvadoran Americans celebrate Independence Day on September 15. The first week in August is the most important national religious festival. Known simply as the National Celebration, this week is marked in both El Salvador and Salvadoran American neighborhoods with processions, carnival rides, fireworks, and soccer matches.
Most Salvadorans are members of the Catholic church. Salvadoran Catholicism emphasizes all the sacraments that practiced in other Catholic countries: baptism, confirmation, marriage in the church, communion at mass, and last rites. Other occasions are also celebrated, such as graduation from school and a girl’s quinceañera, or fifteenth birthday.
Still, when compared with other Central Americans, a surprising number of Salvadorans do not observe church rituals. Church weddings, for instance, are considered prohibitively expensive for the poor, and common-law marriage is frequently practiced.
Salvadoran Americans, like many immigrants, place a high value on education as a way to advance in the world. Some Salvadorans cherish education in particular because of their ongoing struggle to achieve it at home.
In the end, if you are fortunate enough to receive an invitation to dinner at the home of your Salvadoran neighbor, know that Salvadorans enjoy socializing and are extremely hospitable
. Here are a few tips:
• It is rude to leave immediately after eating; you are expected to stay for at least an hour after dinner to converse with your hosts and the other guests.
• Dress well as this affords the host respect.
• Table manners are Continental — the fork is held in the left hand and the knife in the right while eating.
• Guests are served first.
• The host says “buen provecho” (“enjoy” or “have a good meal”) as an invitation to start eating.
• Food is always eaten with utensils. Even fruit is eaten with a knife and fork.
• Meals are social occasions and can be quite lengthy.
• Expect lively conversation during the meal.
• If you do not want to drink more, leave your glass ¼ full.
Now if you’re unsure if Salvadorans live in your neighbor, or cannot visit a largely Salvadoran neighborhood, then Google Salvadoran restaurants in your area and drop in for some delicious food.
Hey, give me a call and I’ll meet you there.
Terry Howard is a writer, contributing writer with the Chattanooga News Chronicle, The American Diversity Report, the Douglas County Sentinel, The BlackMarket.com, co-founder of the “26 Tiny Paint Brushes” writers’ guild, and recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Leadership Award.
