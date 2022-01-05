SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
HRC Engineers, a Douglasville-based engineering, surveying, and landscape architecture firm, recently announced that Avery Ward P.E. and Jonathan Tilenis P.E. have completed the licensure process for their professions.
In December, the two civil engineers each successfully concluded the rigorous process required to become licensed as a Professional Engineer (P.E.)—giving them the right to use the P.E. designation after their names.
“Jonathan and Avery have met the engineering profession’s highest standard of competence,” said Howard B. Ray P.E., president of HRC Engineers, a Douglasville, Ga. organization known throughout the Southeast for making its clients more successful, and their communities better. “These two outstanding professionals have traveled an eight-year plus journey, achieving the education, experience and exam goals of our profession.”
Licensure in Georgia requires a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from an EAC/ABET-accredited program; four years as an engineer-in-training (E.I.T.) reporting directly to a professional engineer (P.E.); and the passing of the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying (NCEES) Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) exam and the NCEES’ Principles and Practice of Engineering (PE) test.
Tilenis joined HRC in 2015. Key projects as an Engineer in Training (E.I.T.) include providing design services for an addition to Shaw High School in Columbus, Ga. (Muscogee County School System), and for an addition to Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Ga. (Douglas County School System). He graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in civil engineering in 2017, and resides in Austell, Ga.
Ward joined the firm in early 2021 as project engineer. He previously worked at an engineering firm located in Roswell, Ga. He also held two internships: One in high school, and one while earning his BS in civil engineering from Kennesaw State University, from which he graduated in 2018. Ward resides in Temple, Ga.
The HRC team of 35-plus professionals now includes three licensed engineers: Ray, Tilenis and Ward. Only a licensed engineer can prepare, sign, seal and submit engineering plans and drawings.
“We are proud these individuals’ accomplishments and look forward to expanding our firm’s ability to meet the civil engineering needs of our municipal, residential and commercial/industrial clients,” said Ray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.