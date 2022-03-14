SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Lithia Springs High School CTAE department welcomed local entrepreneur and business owner Elena Hudson as a guest speaker on March 8.
Hudson is a Douglas County Schools alumni from Alexander High School’s class of 2015.
Anna Swango, LSHS Entrepreneurship teacher, and Kimberly Benford, LSHS Food Science teacher, invited Hudson to speak to their classes to kick off their collaborative Food Truck project.
The project involves the business students creating a business plan for a food truck business and then working with the food science students in creating the menu, supply list, and cost analysis.
Hudson spoke to the students about how she started her food truck — The Hud. She spoke about what it takes to start a food truck including all the permits, licensing, and loans that must be obtained to start the business.
Hudson also brought some food samples for the students to enjoy. The students learned valuable information to help them with the collaborative project.
