Iced and Topped Bakery Shoppe celebrates grand opening

Iced and Topped Bakery Shoppe owner Ann Danner, family, friends, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on July 23. Iced and Topped Bakery Shoppe is a family-owned bakery that specializes in old fashioned baked goods including over 100 flavors of pound cake. Ann’s passion for baking blends together the comfort of grandma’s southern goodness with a cozy French café environment.
Iced & Topped carries both breakfast and traditional baked goods available any time of the day. They even offer overnight ordering that clients may can pick up quickly and easily for those early morning meetings!
Ann commented, “Our family has cooked together for years. As an adult, I taught my daughters the skills that I learned and added a little more to them. Over the years I developed a passion for baking, and I am so excited to be able to share that passion with my community.”
Douglas County Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, congratulated wen welcomed Ann and her staff to Douglas County and the Douglas County Chamber, “We are thrilled to have your business located in Douglas County and to welcome you to the Douglas County Chamber family! We look forward to supporting and promoting Iced and Topped Bakery Shoppe for many years to come. Thank you for making Douglas County a little sweeter!”
For more information about Iced and Topped Bakery Shoppe, contact them at 470-263-2532, visit their website at www.icedandtopped.com or stop by the store for some free samples located at 9459 Hwy 5, Douglasville, Ga 30135. Like and follow them on Facebook and Instagram @icedandtoppedbakery.
