The Douglas County Chamber recently announced its newest Visionary Partner: InoVentive Benefits Consulting. Members of this elite group understand the importance of investing in advocacy, education, and building a better Douglas County for future generations. Marcy Heath, CEO/Founder of InoVentive Benefits Consulting was welcomed as a Visionary Partner earlier this year.
“We are excited to have InoVentive Benefits Consulting as a business partner and community advocate,” said Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray. “We look forward to a bright future as we support and promote the services of InoVentive Benefits Consulting as a Visionary Partner.”
InoVentive Benefits Consulting empowers executive throughout the Southeast to effectively and efficiently create situational awareness in order to liberate trapped capital within their healthcare business unit. With over 23 years of experience, they provide strategies to measure, control & mitigate risk by working collaboratively with management before, during and after the sale.
Heath commented, “I am honored to serve with such a stellar group of Visionary Partners at the Douglas County Chamber. I welcome the opportunity to work with these elite leaders to impact both local and regional issues.”
DC Chamber
Visionary Partners
This esteemed group of individuals represents businesses and individuals who have chosen to go the extra mile in their support for the Chamber and its mission; they do so because they believe that the voice of business must be heard. These leaders invest time and money toward the job creation, quality of life, workforce development and marketing goals of the community.
Visionary Partners help pave the way for the future of the business community in Douglas County. They are the pioneers of innovation and growth in our community that ensure the mission and values of the Chamber will continue to remain relevant for many, many years. Additionally, the Chairman’s Circle includes top level executives and community leaders that help turn thought into action. Involvement at this level puts their business at the table with the movers and shakers of Douglas County.
For information on the Douglas County Chamber, contact their office at 770-942-5022 or visit the Chamber website, www.douglascountygeorgia.com.
