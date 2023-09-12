Intellectual Techs Owner Kevin Calahan, staff, and Chamber representatives celebrated the grand opening of Intellectual Techs new location in Douglas County by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on Aug. 17. The ceremony took place at their new address, 4300 Chapel Hill Road Ste. 600 in Douglasville.
Under the guidance of experienced and certified technician Kevin Calahan Sr., Intellectual Techs has been a trusted source for technology services for over 17 years. Known for its strong commitment to customer satisfaction, the company offers a wide array of services, including computer and cell phone repairs, network solutions, and sales. The expansion celebration includes the distribution of special promotional items and discounts for virus removal services. This move underscores Intellectual Techs' dedication to delivering added value to both new and existing customers. With the expansion, Intellectual Techs now operates from two convenient locations: one in Riverdale and the other in Douglasville.
