The City of Douglasville Parks and Recreation recently partnered with DdM3 Consulting to present the International Day of the Girl at Ike Owing Community Center in Douglasville. It was an inspiring day for the girls and women who attended, according to DeAndre Marshall with DdM3.
The theme of the International Day of the Girl was Digital Generation, Our Generation.
Tower Lights Foundation donated two Chromebooks which were presented to two deserving students from local middle schools.
Samantha Paredes Almanza, an eighth grader from Yeager Middle School was one of the recipients. Moriah Carter, an eighth grader from Stewart Middle School received the second computer.
