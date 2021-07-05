On Tuesday, June 8 the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) held its Annual Membership Meeting to report on the concluding year’s activities.
The evening kicked off with refreshments generously provided by Atlanta’s Finest Catering. During the meeting attendees enjoyed exploring their creative side by painting, courtesy of Michelle Crist and jewelry making demonstrations by Lee Anne Messerschmidt.
President Davin Auble welcomed members to the CAC and spoke about the past fiscal year.
“Annual Meetings are a rare moment to pause and reflect on all that was accomplished in the past 12 months,” Auble said. “Analyzing what can be improved and immediately working on the next project usually doesn’t allow for the chance to step back and be amazed at what has just been accomplished.”
The Cultural Arts Council has accomplished a lot in the past 12 months.
During the annual meeting the CAC thanked docents, volunteers, sponsors, and its members for the continued support of the arts along with its major donors and ongoing supporters such as the City of Douglasville, Douglas County, Douglas County Economic Development Authority, K-Mac Electric, Douglas County Sentinel, Chapel Hill News & Views, Ama Kanasta Garden Club, DC Master Gardeners, Pepsi, and GreyStone Power for your continued support.
Also recognized was the CAC’s satellite organizations, the DC Art Guild, C.A.S.T, DC Chamber Singers, DC Connection, Arts Integrative, the Sweetwater Camera Club, and the Nicholas Center for all that they do for the arts and the community. Emily Lightner, executive director stated “Your support helps make our work possible. Your hunger for the arts motivates us, drives us and keeps us going. This work has an honorable purpose – for the arts and for the benefit of our growing community and cultural infrastructure. Thank you for allowing us the privilege of doing it. ”
The CAC 2021-2022 Board of Directors that were re-elected for a new term are: Odessa Archibald (Georgia Power), Lena Hardy (City of Atlanta), Jessica Johnson (Kaiser Permanente), Melissa Kemp (Oaks Senior Living), Beverly Tate (Gordon Food Service). New members elected for their first terms are: Shimikki Gilbert (Wellstar), David Good (Red Ink Consulting Firm), and Laquetta Peters (The Grant Chick LLC). Members continuing are: Davin Auble (Douglas County School System), Lexy Dennis (retired American Airlines flight attendant), Tom Alger (WSA), Sabrina Boges-Krull (Douglas County Head Start), Dennis Connally (Connally, Jordan & Assoc.), Robin Glenn (Douglas County School System), Amy McCoy (My Hometown Realty), Rita Wilson (GreyStone Power), Matthew Barrington (Regions Bank), and Bonnie Prayor (Premier Association Management). The City appointee is Hayley Chapman. Two members of the Board rolled off, Myesha Good and Marann Reilly. Officers were also elected for 2021-2022 and they will be: President, Rita Wilson; Vice President, Beverly Tate; Assistant Vice President, Lena Hardy; Treasurer, Tom Alger; Secretary, Bonnie Prayor; and Immediate Past President, Davin Auble.
The Cultural Arts Council presented Harvester Christian Academy Art Teacher, Chaney Billips with a plaque for her support of the arts. Executive Director Emily Lightner stated that “her support is unwavering and her actions speak volumes not only for the arts but for the community as well.”
The Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County, located at 8652 Campbellton Street in historic downtown Douglasville, Georgia, is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For directions or more information, visit www.artsdouglas.org or contact the Cultural Arts Council at 770-949-2787.
