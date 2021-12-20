SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The Douglas County Chamber recently announced its newest Visionary Partner — Jabian Consulting. Members of this elite group understand the importance of investing in advocacy, education, and building a better Douglas County for future generations. Mitchell Kinkade, Executive Director of Jabian Consulting was welcomed as a Visionary Partner at the Community Leadership Luncheon presented by Wellstar Douglas Hospital in November.
“We are excited to have Jabian Consulting as a business partner and community advocate,” says Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, “We look forward to a wonderful partnership with Jabian Consulting as we continue to move Douglas County forward.”
Jabian Consulting is a strategic management and technology consulting firm with an integrated approach to creating and implementing strategies, enhancing business processes, developing human capital, and better aligning technology — ultimately helping clients become more competitive and profitable. Jabian blends functional expertise, industry knowledge, and senior experience to think strategically and act practically. Headquartered in Atlanta, with additional offices in Chicago, Charlotte, and Dallas, Jabian Consulting works closely with our communities and takes an active role through our 501©3 foundation, Jabian Cares, providing financial assistance, volunteerism, and leadership. It’s a Strategy that Works.
“Jabian Consulting, headquartered in Georgia, is proud to support the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce and to become a Visionary Partner. As a management and technology consulting firm focused on driving the success of our clients and employees, our commitment to community growth and support aligns perfectly with the Chamber’s mission and vision. We could not be more excited to have our local model support the efforts of the Douglas County Chamber.” — Dan Gordon, Atlanta Headquarters Lead.
For more information about Jabian Consulting, visit www. jabian.com or call 678-842-7372. Visit their Facebook and their Instagram @jabianconsulting.
