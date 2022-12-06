WGTC Perkins

West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) has named TaTanisha Jackson, a mathematics department chair and instructor, as the 2023 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year Award (RPA) winner. 

“West Georgia Technical College is proud to have TaTanisha as our 2023 Rick Perkins Award winner,” said Dr. Julie Post, president of West Georgia Technical College. “She is a talented, student-centric instructor that truly brings out the best in her students. We are so proud of her amazing accomplishments and are so grateful that she is a wonderful asset to WGTC in so many ways.” 

