On March 15, state Sen. Donzella James, D-Atlanta, recognized Georgia’s podiatry doctors under the Gold Dome in celebration of the positive impact that they have on the state.
James was joined by former state Sen. Dr. Lester G. Jackson as they hosted podiatrists from across the state in the Senate chamber.
“It is a pleasure to welcome such a distinguished practice to the State Capitol,” said Sen. James. “I appreciate all of the work that our state’s podiatrists do and know from personal experience how important their efforts are. There is a significant need for podiatrists in our state, as circulation complications from diabetes often require their expertise to address. I am grateful for the opportunity to highlight this field of medicine, and I look forward to supporting their practice for years to come.”
A podiatrist is a physician whose practice focuses on preventing, diagnosing and treating conditions of the foot and ankle. Additionally, podiatrists are qualified to detect the early stages of diseases that show warning signs in the lower extremities, such as diabetes, arthritis and cardiovascular disease, and they manage foot conditions that may pose an ongoing threat to a patient’s overall health.
The group heard from representatives of the Georgia Departments of Community Health, Insurance, and Public Health as they provided updates from their respective departments and discussed issues of mutual concern.
James represents the 35th Senate District which includes portions of Fulton and Douglas counties. She can be reached by phone at 404.463.1379 or by email at Donzella.James@senate.ga.gov.
