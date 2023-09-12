After a three-year pandemic pause, one of the largest convention organizations in the world chose venues in metro Atlanta to host its global three-day event, the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Convention.
The last of 22 conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses took place Sept. 1-3 in Emerson in Bartow County at the LakePoint Indoor Pavilion.
The Witnesses expected attendance of 10,000 parents and children from Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama, according to a spokesman.
“The 2023 ‘Exercise Patience’ Regional Convention was altogether spiritually informative, encouraging, and inspirational,” said Douglasville resident Joe Pender, who attended. “ The symposium videos hit home in helping us cope in this fast-paced, stressful world, as well as in improving personal relationships. We are truly happy to have been able to attend.
Added Herb Joseph, spokesman for Jehova’s Witnesses:
“We loved the convenience, quality, and safety of our virtual conventions, but there is nothing like being together and seeing thousands of smiling faces. We are thrilled to get back to these happy events, and to be here in the Atlanta area is an added bonus.”
Some 6,000 conventions were held worldwide as part of the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Convention series.
In Georgia alone, 22 conventions were held in five host cities throughout the summer in multiple languages.
Over three days in Emerson, six convention sessions explored the quality of patience, highlighting its modern-day relevance through Scriptural examples. A live baptism was performed following the Saturday morning session, and a prerecorded drama was featured in two parts during the Saturday and Sunday afternoon sessions.
“Patience is a beautiful quality that all Christians want to show in their lives,” said Joseph, “However, keeping our patience can be a daily struggle with all the challenges we face. Spending three days in a peaceful environment learning aspects of this quality will be very timely for everyone.”
Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world for more than 100 years. After resuming smaller in-person meetings and their public ministry during 2022, the summer of 2023 marks the first time they will gather at much larger regional events around the world since the lifting of pandemic restrictions.
