After a three-year pandemic pause, one of the largest convention organizations in the world chose venues in metro Atlanta to host its global three-day event, the 2023 “Exercise Patience”! Convention.

The last of 22 conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses took place Sept. 1-3 in Emerson in Bartow County at the LakePoint Indoor Pavilion.