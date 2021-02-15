Recently, Winston Elementary Program Challenge students participated in the Jimmy Carter Historic Site Presidents Day Contest 2021.
All the work had to be the original work of the students. The students were invited to submit an essay, poem, or piece of art on the Life and Legacy of President Jimmy Carter.
Students spent several weeks researching President Carter and exploring the National Historic Site online. They read books about his life and viewed Google maps of Plains, Georgia to learn about his life and legacy. Next they wrote their original pieces.
The theme of the contest was “A Journey of Excellence: The Extraordinary Life of President Jimmy Carter.” The students were encouraged to be reflective of his life and show him honor for being the only President from the State of Georgia.
The following Winston Wildcats were selected as winners of the first Visual and Language Arts Competition in the Poetry division of the contest:
• Fourth Grade/Second Place — Elizabeth Cochran
• Fourth Grade/ Third Place — Bella Mathis
• Fifth Grade/First Place — Thomas Hayes Cochran
• Fifth Grade/Second Place — Bransyn Kate Wilson
• Fifth Grade/Third Place — Serenity McAlexander.
Two students were also selected as winners in the essay division:
• Fourth Grade/Third Place — Brooklynn Mangum
• Fifth Grade/Third Place — Kellan Williams.
We are proud of all these students for working hard and for sharing their talents with others.
