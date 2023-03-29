Joe makes mark at county track championship

Chapel Hill High School senior Chris Joe made his mark as one of the top runners in Region 5A as well as the state at last week’s Douglas County Track and Field Championship. Joe set a personal record in the 200 meter race with a time of 21.96 seconds, which put him in the top 25 in Georgia and at the No. 1 spot in Region 5-5A. He also ran the 100 meter race in 10.87 seconds.

 Special

