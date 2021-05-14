Mr. John “Johnny” West Fincher Jr., 80,
of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021.
He was born April 14, 1941, in Atlanta, Georgia the son of the late Mr. John West Fincher Sr. and the
late Mrs. Gladys
Lewis Fincher. Mr. Fincher proudly served our country as a U.S. Navy Veteran. He
loved his family, hotrods and helping his friends with their automobile needs.
Mr. Fincher was of
the Christian Faith.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Peggy Alene Barber Fincher.
Mr. Fincher is survived by daughter and son-in-law,
Cindy and Corey
Parr of Olathe,
Kansas; sons and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Pam Fincher of Douglasville, Georgia, Robert Fincher of Douglasville, Georgia; five grandchildren, Colton Parr, Caitlyn Parr, Kenley Fincher, Haley Fincher, Morgan Jones; three great-grandchildren, Stetson, Caroline
and Dallas Jones; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Monday, May 17,
2021, from 5 p.m.
to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with
Dr. Keith Stell officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers
the family has asked that donations be
made to Southwest Christian Hospice, 7225 Lester Road, Union City, GA 30291.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
