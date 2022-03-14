SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The new Pop Up Arts Shop at the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County (CAC) for March features Jessica Johnson.
Johnson is a Health Services Administrator for Kaiser Permanente by trade, but is an artist of beautiful wreaths as a way to unwind after a crazy day in the health care world.
Johnson got into wreath making as a hobby that turned into a passion and pastime that allows extra income. Her love of colors and wreath making gives her an opportunity to showcase her favorite holidays.
Johnson is a resident of McDonough and outside of a job she loves, she spends her free time with her 5-year-old daughter, Aria.
The Pop Up Arts Shop is the place for amazing one-of-a-kind gifts created by local artists. Each month the CAC features a different artist that works with varying mediums.
The Cultural Arts Council is located at 8652 Campbellton St. in historic downtown Douglasville and is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit artsdouglas.org or contact the CAC at 770-949-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.