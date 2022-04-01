Johnson speaks to Kiwanis Club

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Mandy Johnson was born and grew up in the Douglasville area. She attended Douglas County High School when John Stone was principal.
After graduating high school Johnson attended and graduated college and returned to work with the local school system.
Johnson now oversees the (CTAE) Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education Program for students currently enrolled in the Douglas County System. She works with local businesses who are interested in providing jobs, internships and mentorships to students.
The Partners in Education (PIE) Program was previously under her direction but has since been returned to the Douglas County Chamber. The Partners in Education Program matches, links and maintains relationships between the community and schools. They also monitor all partnerships and celebrate successes and continue to provide ongoing support and resources to the partnerships.
