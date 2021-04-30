Best efforts, hard work, and high achievements describe the work of two high school students who were recently named recipients of State Superintendent Richard Woods Award of Excellence. The award program recognizes students who achieve excellence in specific content areas.
New Manchester High School senior Kaila Johnston completed two career pathways during her secondary school years, health science and entrepreneurship, and has been accepted to four colleges: Georgia State University, Georgia Southern University, Kennesaw State University and Albany State University.
Her goal is to become an ultrasound technician because she wants to improve pre-natal care of African Americans in low-income communities in Georgia.
Donte Maitland is a senior at the Douglas County College and Career Institute. He has completed a pathway in audio/video technology and film. He has developed skills needed to work in all phases of video and film production, including scriptwriting, preparing shot lists, setting up for filming; on-set operations for live video, camera operation, and audio/video editing.
Maitland plans to attend a four-year college or university to study film production or seek to earn a film and video certificate that is offered by some universities.
CCI Instructor Tammy Meador said, “Donte is an exceptional young man with a dazzling future ahead of him.”
