Jolivette speaks to Kiwanis Club

Kiwanis Club of Douglas County President Trent Wilson recently welcomed Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette to speak to local Kiwanians. Chief Jolivette has 34 years in fire and emergency services. He is a great speaker who presents a good program. He presents dynamic power packed, high-density programs on officer development and firefighter safety. Chief Jovilette is trained in fire science, attended Albany Technical College, Albany University and Columbus University where he learned fire science, management and supervisory skills and political science. He has a military background with the U.S. Navy — Nuclear Submarines. He was honorably discharged in 1985. He is also a member of several firefighting organizations.

 Special to the Sentinel