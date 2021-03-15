Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones was appointed as a board officer of the Atlanta Regional Commission on March 10.
The four board officers are appointed by ARC Board Chairman Kerry Armstrong and approved by the ARC board.
Jones's appointment to the Atlanta Regional Commission Board of Officers comes with the role of secretary and chairman of the Ethics Subcommittee. Jones is replacing former chairman of Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners, Charlotte Nash, who served in the same capacity.
“I’m grateful for this board officer appointment and by all measures, I look forward to serving in a capacity to support Atlanta Regional Commission with building a better and brighter future for Georgia,” said Jones said. Also, Jones serves as co-chairman of the Atlanta Regional Commission Advisory Committee on Aging.
Atlanta Regional Commission is the official planning agency for the 10 county Atlanta Region, including Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry and Rockdale Counties as well as the City of Atlanta and 73 other cities. The 39 member ARC Board consist of County Commission Chairs, Mayors, Department of Community Affairs Representative and Citizen Members selected by the board’s elected officials.
