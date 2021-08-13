SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones and District 3 Commissioner Tarenia Carthan have been appointed to serve on Health Steering Committees of the National Association of Counties (NACo) by newly elected NACo President Larry Johnson.
Jones will serve as Vice Chair for the Public Health and Healthy Communities subcommittee. Carthan will serve as Vice Chair for the Medicaid and Indigent Care subcommittee.
Jones has an extensive 40-year healthcare background in leadership, administration, policy development, strategic planning, sterilization, disinfection, infection control, environmental health, and surgical services.
“This national appointment comes at a time during the most unprecedented public health crisis in modern history,” Jones said. “I am extremely honored by the opportunity NACo President Johnson has bestowed upon me to serve in his cabinet.”
This is Carthan’s second appointment with the National Association of Counties. Last year, Carthan was appointed to serve on the Economic Development and Jobs committee under Immediate Past President Mary Ann Borgeson.
“As a third-year commissioner, I am humbled to have been appointed to serve on the Medicaid and Indigent Care subcommittee under the leadership of our new President Larry Johnson,” Carthan said.
Carthan added: “I look forward to putting my 25 years of healthcare experience to use as so many Americans within our communities are suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty of the economic shifts. This committee will be crucial in representing counties who need to serve those who are under insured or not insured at all.”
According to Carthan, the committee will implement healthcare advocacy policies for all families regardless of their income levels or ability to pay.
“If you live in the United States, healthcare should not be a privilege for a few families but a right for every family,” Carthan said.
