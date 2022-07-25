Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones has scheduled a virtual town hall meeting for Tuesday, July 26 to provide a COVID-19 update with special guests, Dr. Janet Memark, district director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health, and Lisa Crossman, deputy director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health.
“COVID-19 cases have moved to a high transmission rate in Douglas County recently and it’s imperative that we take the necessary measures to prevent the spread of this deadly disease,” Chairwoman Jones said. “I hope every member of the Douglas County community joins my townhall to be informed and understand best practices to be safe.
