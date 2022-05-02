SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones was recently named to the 100 Most Influential Women in Georgia Engineering list by Engineering Georgia Magazine.
“I’m humbled and honored to be among the 100 influential women chosen by Engineering Georgia Magazine,” Jones said. “To be recognized among such a prestigious group of women who have truly made a mark in the state of Georgia signifies how successful a person can be when you are bold and live a purpose driven life.”
The 2022 “100 Most Influential Women in Georgia” list by Engineering Magazine announcement comes right after Jones received high marks for delivering her State of the County address which focused on resilience, recovery, and continued development through the pandemic.
“Feedback from Chairwoman Jones’ State of the County Address was positive, and people were optimistic at the future of Douglas County,” Director of Communications Rick Martin said. “News of Chairwoman Jones being named to Engineering Georgia’s 100 Most Influential Women List should be no surprise, because of her work ethic & strong leadership skills.”
Engineering Georgia is the official statewide magazine of Georgia’s engineering industry.
