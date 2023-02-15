Sweetwater Elementary School’s fourth-grade teacher Lea Jones has been nominated for the 2022-23 National LifeChanger of the Year award. Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
Jones was nominated by Tameka Scott, her assistant principal.
"Mrs. Jones is a teacher that all children should experience at least once as they matriculate through school,” explains Scott. “If you talk to any of her parents, past and present, they will rave at their student's academic and behavioral success. Mrs. Jones makes sure to reach the whole child!"
Jones' fun and encouraging energy in the classroom creates an environment where students are eager to learn and master their assigned tasks. She understands her students' unique and diverse needs and celebrates their diversity in her classroom.
Jones uses positive affirmations to encourage her students and takes the time to set goals with students on an individual basis. "I am proud that I get to serve with her every day! We here at Sweetwater are honored to nominate her for Life Changer of the Year," said Scott.
About LifeChanger of the Year
Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Eighteen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2022-2023 school year.
• (1) Grand Prize Winner – will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school/district.
• (4) Grand Prize Finalists – will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.
• (10) LifeChanger Award Winners – will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school/district.
• (1) Spirit Award Winner – This award is given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.
• (1) Capstone Award Winner - This award is given to a nominee retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The winner will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school or district.
• (1) Spotlight Award Winner – This award is given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district.
Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals, and will be announced in early 2023. Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees. To be considered for an award, nominees must
• Make a positive impact in the lives of students
• Enhance their school or district’s atmosphere, culture and pride
• Demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level
• Possess a proven record of professional excellence
• Show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning
• Adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.