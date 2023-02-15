LifeChanger

Sweetwater Elementary fourth-grade teacher Lea Jones was nominated for the National LifeChanger of the Year award by Tameka Scott, her assistant principal.

Sweetwater Elementary School’s fourth-grade teacher Lea Jones has been nominated for the 2022-23 National LifeChanger of the Year award. Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.

Jones was nominated by Tameka Scott, her assistant principal.

