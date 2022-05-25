Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones was selected to receive the public policy award at the 9th Annual Women of Impact Awards Celebration on May 22.
The award was presented by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women-Northwest Georgia Chapter for her outstanding work and accomplishments as chairman of the BOC.
“I’m truly humbled and honored to receive this award as a mother, leader, and public servant in my role as Chairwoman for Douglas County,” said Jones. “Often times making legislative decisions that sets policies of how local government is run, does not come easy, but when recognized by your peers, fulfilling the obligations & responsibility of this role, makes it all worthwhile.”
The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Northwest Georgia Chapter, Inc. prides itself as an organization advocating on behalf of Black women and girls to promote leadership, development, and gender equity in the areas of health, education, and economic empowerment.
The 9th annual Women of Impact Awards virtual celebration event was themed Aspiring to Inspire by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women-Northwest Georgia Chapter.
