Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones recently received the Fred Agel Governance Award for outstanding commitment and service in the promotion of public health.
“I’m honored to have been selected for this prestigious award as we have been battling a pandemic for the past two years,” Jones said. “I could only consciously accept this award on behalf of all the healthcare workers who stood in the thick of it working tirelessly to save lives for the citizens of Douglas County and the state of Georgia.”
Prior to being elected Douglas County commission chairman, Jones worked in the health care industry for 40 years in various roles including leadership, master facility planning, process improvement and strategic planning.
“When Chairwoman Jones won her second term on November 3rd, 2020, during the most unprecedented public health pandemic in modern history, she was prepared to lead the government because of her professional experience, skill and faith,” said Rick Martin, Douglas County director of communications. “Dr. Jones is truly deserving of this honor.”
The award was presented on Friday, May 6, at the 92nd Annual Meeting and Conference Awards Luncheon on Jekyll Island by the Georgia Public Health Association.
