Jones-Wynn holds 33rd Easter Sunrise Service

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory and Meadowbrook Memory Gardens hosted their 33rd Annual Easter Sunrise Service on April 4.
The Jones-Wynn Family volunteers to organize the event each year because of their faith, dedication, and commitment to the surrounding community. Those attending were greeted with a cool and clear spring morning, music, song, words of inspiration, fellowship and prayer.
For about 289 years Easter Sunrise Services have been a heartfelt tradition. The first are believed to have been held by Moravian (Protestant) residents of Saxony in central Europe. Moravian settlers in North Carolina in the 1770s continued the tradition in America. The motivation for the services has its roots in the very event it celebrates. In nearly every account, it was dawn when the first believers journeyed to the tomb of Jesus to find the great stone rolled away and the body of Jesus gone from inside. And so, at dawn on Easter Sunday, faithful believers have gathered to recognize the Resurrection. Paul declared in Corinthians: “Death is swallowed up in victory. O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.”
For the last 33 years, Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory and Meadowbrook Memory Gardens have played their part in sharing this tradition with their neighbors. Last year, even as the world struggled in the throes of a pandemic, their 32nd Annual Service was held digitally, with Pastor Austin Williams of Villa Rica First Baptist Church delivering an inspiring message via video from the Garden of the Cross at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
This year, tradition could not be denied as the Easter Sunrise Service returned to The Mill Amphitheatre in downtown Villa Rica. The speaker this year was once again Pastor Austin Williams whose words were thoughtful and reflective of these challenging times. The Thomas Dorsey Birthplace Choir lifted the spirits of all present with beautiful songs of joy and praise. “Everyone loved them and really wanted them to keep singing because it was such a blessing to our community,” shared Ellen Wynn McBrayer. Everyone involved was elated that the service could once again be held in-person. Health concerns still kept the hosts from serving breakfast as they normally do, but they did give those in attendance gift cards to Martin’s so there was that feeling of “breaking bread” together.
Ever adhering to their standard of service, a family serving families, Ellen Wynn McBrayer expressed that “Being able to be together, seeing everyone, sharing in the beautiful weather and inspiring song and message, made it all a true blessing.”
