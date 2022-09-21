Jordan Thornton will continue leading the Lady Chargers softball team at Georgia Highlands College (GHC) this season as she takes on the role of Head Softball Coach.
Initially hired as assistant softball coach in January of 2020, Thornton has been serving in the interim capacity as Head Softball Coach since July of this year.
“Since becoming a coach, I have learned a great deal of things from other coaching mentors, and now as head coach, these bits of knowledge pop up constantly,” Thornton said. “I have been reminded that Rome was not built in a day – building a good culture takes time and patience.”
As head coach, Thornton hopes to build a championship program while also creating a successful and positive culture. She says just as every student in a classroom learns differently, every athlete learns and develops differently, as well.
“My dream is that each person who comes into our program, whether it be straight-out-of high school freshman or transfers from other institutions, graduates as a better athlete, a better student, and most importantly, a better person,” Thornton said.
Since she began coaching at GHC nearly three years ago, Thornton said every student-athlete under her wing who has wanted to transfer on to a four-year institution to continue their academic and athletic career has been able to do so.
Before coaching, Thornton played at Walters State Community College (WSCC), earning the Tennessee Junior and Community College Athletic Association Pitcher and Player of the year in 2017. As well as being named a 1st team All-American by the National Junior College Athletic Assocation. She went on to finish her career at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn., earning the title of ASUN Conference Champion and named to the ASUN All-Tournament Team in 2019.
Thornton has an Associate of Science in Business Administration from WSCC and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.