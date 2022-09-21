GHC Thornton

Jordan Thornton has been named the softball head coach at Georgia Highlands College.

 GHC/Special

Jordan Thornton will continue leading the Lady Chargers softball team at Georgia Highlands College (GHC) this season as she takes on the role of Head Softball Coach.

Initially hired as assistant softball coach in January of 2020, Thornton has been serving in the interim capacity as Head Softball Coach since July of this year.

