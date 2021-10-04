Joseph “Joe” Emile Carbona, 71, of Douglasville, formerly of Florida and Queens, New York, died Sept. 25, 2021.
It was Joe’s request to be cremated. There are no services planned at this time, but his nephew, Joey will be scattering his cremated remains, along his beloved wife Julie on the beach in Daytona Beach, FL.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
