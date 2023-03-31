By SENTINEL STAFF REPORTS
Journalist and political analyst April Ryan will appear at Chapel Hill High School on Saturday, April 1.
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 4:36 pm
Journalist and political analyst April Ryan will appear at Chapel Hill High School on Saturday, April 1.
Ryan will be at the Douglasville school for a two-hour program titled, “Divas & Dialogue with April Ryan.”
The event starts at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/divas-dialogue-with-april-ryan-tickets-529856102867
The Arts & Letters Committee of the Douglas-Carroll Paulding Counties Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, is hosting the event.
Ryan is celebrating her latest book, “Black Women Will Save the World: An Anthem!”
She will explore topics related to the Black experience, including mental health, community activism, empowerment, expression and more.
Ryan is originally from Baltimore. She was hired by American Urban Radio Networks in 1997 and covered four United States presidential administrations.
In 2017, she became a political analyst with CNN.
She is a member of the National Press Club and has appeared on MSNBC, NBC and News One.
In 2004, Ryan was named an American Swiss Foundation Young Leader. In 2011, Politico named Ryan as one of the top 50 people in Washington D.C. to watch. Ryan won the Journalist of the Year Award from the National Association of Black Journalists in 2017.
She was also awarded an honorary doctorate degree from Claflin University.
