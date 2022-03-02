Douglas County Superior Court Judge Cynthia C. Adams is again participating in this year’s annual reading motivation and awareness program “Read Across America.”
As the Gate City Bar Association’s Judicial Section Chair, she invited her fellow judges from across Georgia to join in this collaborative effort.
She invited each judge to select a favorite children’s book, and to read while wearing their robes.
She termed the initiative “Robes Reading Across Georgia.”
Chief Juvenile Court Judge Michelle Harrison and Associate Juvenile Court Judge Talia Nurse are among the judges participating.
“I reached out to several of our sister counties asking them if they would be interested in receiving a link to share with their students and the response was amazing,” Judge Adams said. “I firmly believe that reading to children helps them become readers and that reading opens the mind to a world of imagination and new possibilities.”
Observation and participation in “Read Across America,” begins Wednesday, March 2, 2022. The popular and well known program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading has another special theme called “Celebrating a Nation of Diverse Readers.”
The YouTube link to access the videos is below:
