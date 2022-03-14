SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Keep Douglas County Beautiful is hosting its very first Junk Dump at the courthouse on Saturday, March 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until the dumpsters are full.
Citizen’s will be able to dump all household trash and recyclables, excluding mattresses, paint, concrete, and tires. All household trash must be in a garbage bag, and dumpsters will be on a first come, first dump basis.
“We are excited to host this event for the residents of Douglas County, who would like the convenience of dumping their household trash and recyclables together without worrying about separating the items,” said Keep Douglas County Beautiful coordinator, Tabrieah Cobb.
The dumpsters will be in the courthouse parking lot where residents will park and walk their garbage bags to the dumpsters. This event is for Douglasville and Douglas County residents and employees only and is free of charge.
Keep Douglas County Beautiful is proud to boost its recycling efforts and encourage all citizens to take advantage of resources that make recycling easier than ever.
