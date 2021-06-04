Lisa Boggs Justus has been named the Westside Home Builders Association member of the month.
Just is a licensed residential general contractor/builder with Benchmark Homes.
She has been a builder and developer of custom home neighborhoods in the Smyrna and Vinings area for the past 28 years.
She recently started building in Fairfield Plantation and the Villa Rica area. She builds with her husband, Scott Justus.
They are both excited to announce that in 2021, they have also started building with their son, Charles Justus.
They are all active members of the Westside Home Builders Association (WHBA).
Lisa enjoys working with clients to make their dreams come true with a very "hands on" approach to custom home building. Every detail in the home is addressed and considered.
Her two brothers, Kirk and Stephen Boggs, and her father, Larry Boggs, are also builders with Benchmark Homes. They build and develop in the Greater Atlanta area.
Lisa is also a Certified Professional Accountant and a Member of the First United Methodist Church of Villa Rica.
