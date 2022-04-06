SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
The City of Douglasville’s Keep Douglasville Beautiful program, in partnership with the Douglas County Lions Club, is holding an Electronics and Scrap Metal Recycling Event on Saturday, April 23. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the overflow parking lot of First Presbyterian Church located at 9190 Campbellton St. in Douglasville. This is a bi-annual event, held once in the Spring and once in the Fall.
Keep Douglasville Beautiful will accept all electronics and anything metal. Please note: There is a $5 charge for each monitor or TV dropped off at this recycling event. All other items are FREE to recycle.
Below are some examples of the items that will be accepted:
All electronic equipment: computers, laptops, stereos, radios, home audio, speaker, printers, scanners, fax machines, copiers, CRT/LCD monitors, VCR/DVD/Blu-Ray Players, cable boxes, game systems such as — Nintendo, Sega, Xbox; cell phones, tablets, wiring, cables, electrical cords, Large and small appliances and exercise equipment such as: refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, vacuum cleaners, hairdryers, curling irons, treadmills, ellipticals, etc. Lawn equipment and yard furniture such as lawnmowers, weed eaters, lawn tools, etc. will also be accepted.
Some other examples of metal items include: engines, transmissions, old car parts, car batteries, cars, metal coat hangers, metal furniture household fixtures (faucets, electrical switches, scrap metal, etc.).
In further efforts to promote reuse and keep valuable resources out of the landfill, we will be accepting other items such as household goods, clothing, and shoes (in gently used condition) on behalf of Loving Hands in Douglasville. You can also give your items a second chance by participating in the Douglasville Police Department’s Community Yard sale (also on Saturday, April 23rd).
At the Keep Douglasville Beautiful Spring Recycling event, The Douglas County Lions Club will be accepting eyeglasses and hearing aids for their Lighthouse Foundation. They will also be selling BBQ plates (bagged for quick drive-thru pickup) for $6 and whole Boston Butts for $35 as a fundraiser.
The Spring Recycling event is part of the “Go Green” initiative by Keep Douglasville Beautiful. Going green means living life, both as an individual and a community, in a way that is friendly to the natural environment and is sustainable for our earth.
Going Green is MORE than just recycling. In fact, recycling should be considered the last option. Finding ways to reduce consumption and waste as well as reuse items should be our first actions.
Wartime posters during World War II reminded us to “use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without.” Keep Douglasville Beautiful is challenging every Douglasville resident to REDUCE and REUSE. Leave a small footprint and save our valuable resources by choosing to be a good environmental steward. Our Earth thanks you!
Any questions about this event can be directed to Keep Douglasville Beautiful Director Chan Weeks at weeksc@douglasvillega.gov.
Please visit www.douglasvillega.gov/gogreendouglasville for more information related to the “Go Green Douglasville” Initiative.
