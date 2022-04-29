KDB holding Embellishment Contest

In honor of the 14th Annual Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival, Keep Douglasville Beautiful will be holding an Embellishment Contest to judge decorated mailboxes, lamp posts, gates, fences, trees, signs, and doorways with festive hydrangea blossoms, ribbons, and colors. Citizens and businesses are encouraged to take part to welcome guests and festival attendees to our community.
Awards will be presented for the following categories:
• Exceptional Design Award
• Color Award
• Creativity Award
• Best Mailbox Award
• Best Business Display Award
• Spirit Award
Entries should be submitted to Keep Douglasville Beautiful no later than Wednesday, May 25th at 11 p.m. Please email entries to info@keepdouglasvillebeautiful.org. Please include pictures of the decorations, the home or business’ address and contact information. Winners will be presented with an award ribbon, hydrangea plant, two tickets to the Hydrangea Festival Garden Tour, and will receive recognition in local media!
For more information on the Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival being held on June 4th, please visit: www.hydrangeafest.org.
About Keep Douglasville Beautiful
Keep Douglasville Beautiful, Inc., (KDB) is driven by passion, hard work and collaborative support toward a vision of a cleaner, greener, more beautiful community. With a mission to practice, promote and encourage environmental stewardship through public education and community-based projects within the City of Douglasville, KDB is making a lasting difference in our community’s future. Please visit www.keepdouglasvillebeautiful.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.