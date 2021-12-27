SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Keep Douglasville Beautiful will be hosting “Bring One for the Chipper” on Jan. 8, 2022. The event will be at Home Depot, located at 7399 Douglas Blvd., Douglasville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Bring One for the Chipper is a drive-thru event where citizens can dispose of their Christmas trees. This is an annual event that is co-sponsored by Home Depot, Burpee, Georgia Forestry Commission, Ferry Morse, 11 Alive, and Davey in cooperation with Keep Georgia Beautiful.
While the event officially takes place on Saturday, Jan. 8, trees can be dropped off at the Home Depot prior to the event starting the day after Christmas. Please note that drop off during this time is unmanned.
For more information related to this event, please visit: www.kgbf. org/bring-one-for-the -chipper and to keep up with Keep Douglasville Beautiful, please visit: www.keepdouglasville beautiful.org.
