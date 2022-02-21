Thomas and Barbara Keenan
Thomas and Barbara Keenan will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
They met in Chicago as teenagers. Barb was the sister of Tom’s best friend, John.
The couple married on Feb. 23, 1952. Tom served at Ft. Riley Army base at the end of the Korean War where their first daughter, Robin, was born.
Later they moved to a suburb of Chicago where a second daughter, Jill, joined the family.
Tom worked for Continental Can Company in the field of Labor Relations for 30 years, while Barb cared for the children and household.
Tom was transferred often during his career and Barb managed to make beautiful homes for their family wherever they lived — Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Georgia.
Tom enjoyed a second career at the Flowers Baking Company in Georgia.
They have made the west Georgia area their home for over 25 years.
Tom and Barb also have three loving grandchildren, Dayle, Alexandra and Tom.
Shopping and home improvement projects help keep them active and busy. They continue to do their own work around the house and yard, and even work out at the gym several times a week.
The couple attributes their 70-years of marriage to taking great care of each other and putting their marriage first. A sense of humor helps too; they still make each other laugh.
And they continue to hold hands wherever they go.
