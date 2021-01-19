Keep Douglas County Beautiful hosted its second free Tree Sapling Giveaway at the Douglas County Courthouse on Friday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The purpose of the event was to encourage citizens to plant the trees on the federal holiday as an act of service to the community. Citizens had their choice of dogwood and red oak tree saplings to pick up and plant.
“We were so pleased to see so many citizens come out for our second annual Martin Luther King Day Tree Giveaway,” said Tiffany Stewart-Stanley, Douglas County director of external affairs and executive director of Keep Douglas County Beautiful. “Planting trees helps our community by reducing energy bills, increasing property values, and assisting with cleaning the air and water and Keep Douglas County Beautiful is proud to continue to host events to promote environmental stewardship in our community.”
The mission for Keep Douglas County Beautiful is to educate, engage, and empower citizens and businesses with resources to promote a clean and sustainable community. For more information on Keep Douglas County Beautiful, contact tabrieahcobb@co.douglas.ga.us.
