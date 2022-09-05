Keep Douglasville Beautiful in partnership with the City of Douglasville and the Douglas County Lions Club is holding an Electronics and Scrap Metal Recycling Event on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The event will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the overflow parking lot of First Presbyterian Church located at 9190 Campbellton Street, Douglasville, GA 30134.
This is a bi-annual event, held once in the spring and once in the fall.
Keep Douglasville Beautiful will accept all electronics and anything metal. Please note: There is a $5 charge for each monitor or TV dropped off at this recycling event.
All other items are FREE to recycle. B
elow are some examples of the items that will be accepted:
All electronic equipment: computers, laptops, stereos, radios, home audio, speaker, printers, scanners, fax machines, copiers, CRT/LCD monitors, VCR/DVD/Blu-Ray Players, cable boxes, game systems such as- Nintendo, Sega, Xbox; cell phones, tablets, wiring, cables, electrical cords, Large and small appliances and exercise equipment such as: refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, vacuum cleaners, hair dryers, curling irons, treadmills, ellipticals, etc.
Lawn equipment and yard furniture such as lawn mowers, weed eaters, lawn tools, etc. will also be accepted.
Some other examples of metal items include: engines, transmissions, old car parts, car batteries, cars, metal coat hangers, metal furniture household fixtures (faucets, electrical switches, scrap metal, etc.)
And of course, other items such as household goods, clothing, and shoes (in gently used condition) will also be accepted.
The Douglas County Lions Club will be accepting eyeglasses and hearing aids for their Lighthouse Foundation.
They will also be selling BBQ plates (bagged for quick drive-thru pickup) for $6 and whole Boston Butts for $35 as a fundraiser.
Any questions about this event can be directed to Keep Douglasville Beautiful Director Chan Weeks at weeksc@douglasvillega.gov.
