Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home announced this week that Andrew Keith has been hired as the new Location Manager.
"I am honored and privileged to welcome my dear friend and former coworker, Andrew Keith, to the Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven family," said General Manager Robbie Graham. "We are looking forward to continuing to serve the families of Douglas County and all of our surrounding communities in the time-honored Whitley-Garner tradition."
Keith is not new to the funeral industry. His career in funeral service started in 1998 in his hometown of Villa Rica. He worked with the Jones-Wynn family in both Villa Rica and Douglasville before moving to Bremen, in 2003 where he began his 18 year career with the Hightower family.
Since 2007 Keith managed Hightower’s Memorial Chapel for the Hightower family. His calm, compassionate, and professional demeanor has touched countless families during their most difficult times.
He said “my service and dedication to families is a calling God placed upon my life and all the glory for anything I achieve goes to God!”
He continues, “it is my life’s work to do my very best to treat every family I serve with the utmost respect, with the highest degree of professionalism and with every ounce of compassion within me.”
Keith is a Certified Funeral Service Practitioner through the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practitioners, he is a Certified Preplanning Consultant and Certified Crematory Operative through the National Funeral Directors Association. Keith is a licensed funeral director and embalmer for the states of Georgia and Alabama. He is also a licensed insurance agent in the state of Georgia.
“I am excited to remain in Douglasville and the West Georgia area and I look forward to serving my friends and neighbors at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home," Keith said. "If you ever need me, please call me at 770-942-4246 — or better yet, stop by and see me.”
