Andrew Keith, CFSP, a funeral director and location manager with Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home in Douglasville, Georgia, has recently qualified for recertification of the designation of Certified Funeral Service Practitioner (CFSP), by the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice.
A number of professions grant special recognition to members upon completion of specified academic and professional programs and "CFSP" is funeral service's national individual recognition.
The Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice, since its 1976 founding, has had as its goals: 1) to recognize those practitioners who have voluntarily entered into a program of personal and professional growth, 2) to raise and improve the standards of funeral service and 3) to encourage practitioners to make continuing education a life-long process in their own self-interest, the interest of the families they serve, and the community in which they serve.
To initially receive this award, the practitioner must complete a 180 hour program of continuing education activities and events. In addition, the practitioner is required to accumulate 20 hours per year to recertify. Credits are awarded by the Academy for work leading to personal and/or professional growth in four areas:
• Professional Activities
• Career Review (for retroactive credit)
• Community and Civic Activities
Certified Practitioners may use the CFSP designation with their names for business letterheads, professional cards, and other appropriate uses. Certification is for individuals only and is not used to imply certification of a firm.
Information about Academy membership and certification may be obtained by contacting: Patty S. Hutcheson, CFSP, Executive Director, Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice, PO Box 1160, Buchanan, GA 30133-1160, www.apfsp.com
