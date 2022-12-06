Andrew Keith, CFSP, a funeral director and location manager with Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home in Douglasville, Georgia, has recently qualified for recertification of the designation of Certified Funeral Service Practitioner (CFSP), by the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice.

A number of professions grant special recognition to members upon completion of specified academic and professional programs and "CFSP" is funeral service's national individual recognition.

