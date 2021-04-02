The Kiwanis Club of Douglas County hosted two local high school Key Clubs at their meeting on March 19. The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on all schools and the many clubs in the schools. However, Chapel Hill High School and Alexander High School have accomplished many achievements during this year.
The Kiwanis Club sponsors Key Clubs in seven local high schools. Two of these clubs have done an outstanding job this year. Georgia Kiwanis Division 12 Lieutenant Governor presented three Key Club members with the Mel Hayden Service Leadership Medallion last month.
Nicholas Nettles of Chapel Hill High School was presented with the Leadership Medallion. He has served on the club level as well as being Georgia Key Club Division 3 Lieutenant Governor. He has had continuous regular contact with all Key Clubs in the Division.
Alexander High School Key Club also has two members, Lexi Brookshire and Hope Bowen who have done an outstanding job in their local club and community. They were also awarded the Mel Hayden service Leadership Medallion.
The Kiwanis Club would like to thank the three above Key Clubbers for their outstanding service, as well as all other Key Club members.
