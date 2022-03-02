Kiwanis District of Kiwanis, Division 12 which covers this local area, held a Division Rally at the Fairfield Plantation Country Club in Villa Rica on Feb. 17, 2022, to recognize and honor local clubs and individuals who have made outstanding accomplishments during the COVID season which we have all been through over the past several months.
The Kiwanis Club of Douglas County sponsors six Key Clubs in our local high schools. Student leaders from three of those high schools received the Mel Hayden Leadership Medallion Award for their outstanding work in their local Key Club, as well as, the local community.
Each student is pictured with the Georgia Kiwanis District Governor Byron Mullican and their school Key Club Advisor.
